Leo Grewal reveals why working on ‘Shopping List’ was incredible for him

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Singer Leo Grewal, who has unveiled his new track ‘Shopping List’, the first track from his debut album ‘Leonization’, sad working on the number was incredible because he got to collaborate with his “big brother” Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh, the track is all about high-end energy, luxury, and bold statements. Leo’s sharp wordplay blends seamlessly with Yo Yo Honey Singh’s signature rapping, delivering a track that’s bold and flashy.

Leo Grewal added: “Working on ‘Shopping List’ has been an incredible experience, especially because once again I got to collaborate with my big brother, Honey Paaji.”

“After the success of the Glory album specifically -the love and appreciation I got for writing tracks like Millionaire, Manic and Jatt Mekhma, this song feels like the perfect next step. I’m excited for my fans to see this new side of my music.”

“I’m grateful to Bhushan Sir and T-Series for supporting my vision. I can’t wait for the fans to hear it—they’re going to love what’s coming their way!”

Last month, Yo Yo Honey Singh unveiled his new track 'Maniac' featuring Esha Gupta titled “Maniac”, which is written by Leo Grewal.

The song was composed by Honey Singh himself. The making of this track was so demanding that Yo Yo Honey Singh decided to add it as a bonus song in his album "Glory".

"Maniac" also has a Bhojpuri verse, which has been performed by Ragini Vishwakarma.

Moreover, Yo Yo Honey Singh came up with a docu-film on his life. Made under the direction of Mozez Singh, the docu-film has been produced by Sikhya Entertainment.

Available on Netflix, the documentary provides a rare insight into the life of Yo Yo Honey Singh. It sheds light on the real man behind the name, and journals his massive rise in the music industry, along with the challenges and controversies that followed.

