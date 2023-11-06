Legends League Cricket announces national campaign with Vande Bharat Express to promote sports in India

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Legends League Cricket along with Indian Railways has announced a national campaign as the coveted trophy of the league will travel from November 8 on the Vande Bharat Express.

The trophy will travel across 17 different states and UT’s all over the country. Cricket lovers along with the legends of the sport will be a part of the Legends League Cricket via the nation’s fastest train network – the Vande Bharat Express.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways stated, “We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation.”

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, “We are proud to partner with Indian Railways and contribute in promoting sports. The game is getting bigger each day at Legends League Cricket. With more and more players joining, we must keep the fire burning and give fans the chance to witness the best competitive cricket across the new venues. I would say that Legends are going to rock this season.”

The campaign commencing on November 8 from New Delhi and will be the first of this 16-route journey.

“As we flag off this unique collaboration with the Indian Railways, Legends League Cricket is committed to give the fans the best experience possible. This is a one of its kind of initiative to promote the culture of sports to every corner of the country. Top Legends like Gayle, Sreesanth and Watson along with the LLC trophy will embark on a nationwide tour in the Vande Bharat Express.” said, Raman Raheja, CEO, Legends League Cricket.

The addition to this campaign is the inclusion of cricketing legends like Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, S Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, Shane Watson, Praveen Kumar, Jhulan Goswami to name just a few. These national and international stars who continue to be an inspiration to more than one generation will be onboard the Vande Bharat Express spanning across the 5 railways zones namely North, South, Central, East, and West.

Speaking about this journey, Shane Watson commented, “The idea of promoting the spirit of sports in such a special way is amazing. I am very excited to be a part of such an initiative and can’t wait to share my stories with my fans.”

“Being a part of the Legends League Cricket, it is exciting for me to witness incredible collaboration of the league with the Vande Bharat. Looking forward to this journey that will build the excitement for the upcoming season.” commented Chris Gayle

“The collaboration of LLC with the Vande Bharat Express is truly remarkable, and happy to be a part of such initiatives that promotes sports in our nation. I am amazed with the ideas that make the league better each season,” said Sreesanth expressing his delight.

The second edition of Legends League Cricket begins from November 18 to December 9 and will be held in five cities: Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag and Surat. The first match will be played between Bhilwara Kings led by Irfan Pathan, and the defending champions, Gautam Gambhir led India Capitals. Six teams; India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, Bhilwara Kings will be fighting their way to the coveted trophy that will be unveiled via this tour.

