Legend 90 League: Ross Taylor, Bipul Sharma star as Delhi Royals stay in final race

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 15 (IANS) Delhi Royals kept their title hopes alive with a commanding 43-run victory over Gujarat Samp Army in the Eliminator match of the Legend 90 League at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. The Royals delivered an all-round performance, led by Ross Taylor, skipper Bipul Sharma, and Jerome Taylor, to book their spot in Qualifier 2, while Gujarat Samp Army bowed out of the tournament.

Batting first, the Royals found themselves in deep trouble after a disastrous start. Their top order collapsed, with Lendl Simmons, Sharad Lumba, and Danushka Gunathilaka all falling cheaply. At 14/3, the innings looked in jeopardy. However, experienced Kiwi batter Ross Taylor came to the rescue, steadying the innings with a crucial 40 off just 21 deliveries. His aggressive stroke play helped the Royals regain momentum.

Later, captain Bipul Sharma played a match-defining knock, smashing an unbeaten 44 off 17 balls. His quickfire innings, along with Anureet Singh’s handy 16 not out off 9 balls, powered Delhi Royals to a competitive total of 160/6 in their allotted 90 balls.

For Gujarat Samp Army, Subodh Bhati was the standout bowler, picking up three crucial wickets to put Delhi under pressure early on.

Chasing 161, Gujarat Samp Army got off to a brisk start thanks to Chandrapaul Hemraj’s quick 25 off 11 balls. However, the momentum was short-lived as the middle order crumbled under pressure. Wickets fell at regular intervals, and despite a fighting knock of 36 off 20 balls from Mausif Khan, Gujarat failed to build any meaningful partnerships.

Delhi Royals’ bowlers stepped up when it mattered the most. Jerome Taylor was the pick of the attack, scalping three wickets, while Parvinder Awana and Anureet Singh took two wickets each to dismantle Gujarat’s batting lineup. The Samp Army was eventually bowled out for just 117, handing Delhi Royals a convincing 43-run win.

With this victory, Delhi Royals advance to Qualifier 2, where they will fight for a place in the final. On the other hand, Gujarat Samp Army's campaign comes to an end, as they exit the Legend 90 League after failing to rise to the challenge.

