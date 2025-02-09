Legend 90 League: It was a great feeling opening with Dhawan, says Simmons

Raipur, Feb 9 (IANS) Former West Indies opener and T20 World Cup winner Lendl Simmons expressed his excitement about opening the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Royals in the Legend 90 League. Simmons played a pivotal role in Delhi Royals’ 41-run victory over Rajasthan Kings on Saturday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Making his first appearance of the season, Simmons delivered a Player of the Match performance, smashing 87 off 39 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. He and Dhawan stitched a 60-run opening partnership in just 31 balls, setting the tone for Delhi Royals' commanding total of 195/3 in 90 balls.

Reflecting on his innings and the opportunity to open with Dhawan, Simmons said: "It was a great feeling opening with Shikhar Dhawan. He’s a top-quality player, and we complemented each other well at the crease. This Legend 90 League is a fantastic platform to relive competitive cricket, and it’s even better to have secured a win for Delhi Royals."

The Royals, powered by Angelo Perera’s unbeaten 54 off 24 balls, posted an imposing target. Later, Bipul Sharma’s three-wicket haul (3-18) ensured Rajasthan Kings were restricted to 154/4, securing Delhi Royals’ first victory of the tournament.

Simmons, who played a crucial role in West Indies’ title-winning run at the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, expressed his delight at returning to familiar conditions.

"It’s always a good feeling being back in India. I love playing here because the conditions and pitches suit my game well."

Speaking about the unique 90-ball format, Simmons admitted it was a new challenge but he adapted quickly.

"The format is a bit different, and this is my first time playing a 90-ball tournament. Initially, I wasn’t sure how to pace my innings, but I adjusted quickly, just like in T20 cricket, and it worked out well."

With momentum on their side, Delhi Royals will be looking to build on this victory as the tournament progresses.

