Left parties seek judicial probe, end to anti-Naxal ops in Chhattisgarh; to hold protest in Chennai on June 2

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Four major Left-leaning and Dalit political parties — Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML) Liberation] — have jointly condemned what they termed as “massacres in the name of anti-Naxal operations” in Chhattisgarh and announced a joint protest in Chennai on June 2.

In a strongly-worded joint statement issued on Monday, the parties accused the government and the Chhattisgarh government of extrajudicial killings.

Referring to a recent incident on May 22 in which 27 individuals were reportedly killed in an alleged encounter, the parties questioned such security operations.

“Despite Maoist groups expressing willingness to hold peace talks, the Centre and State governments continue to escalate armed offensives. Such an approach is unacceptable in a democratic framework,” the statement read.

The joint statement was issued by P. Shanmugam (State Secretary, CPI-M), R. Mutharasan (State Secretary, CPI), Thol. Thirumavalavan (Lok Sabha MP and President, VCK), and Pazha Aasaithambi (State Secretary, CPI(ML) Liberation).

The leaders called for an immediate halt to all armed operations against Maoist forces and urged the governments at both the Centre and the state level to initiate a political dialogue to resolve the conflict.

They also demanded an impartial judicial enquiry into all cases of alleged fake encounters, stating that accountability is essential to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles.

To press these demands, the four parties announced a joint protest demonstration to be held in Chennai on June 2.

They called on all democratic and civil society groups to join the protest in solidarity with the struggle for justice, human rights, and the protection of indigenous communities.

The leaders further alleged that the ongoing operations were not limited to targeting Maoist groups but also aim at suppressing Adivasi communities who resist the exploitation of forest land and natural resources.

“This is not merely counter-insurgency; it is a deliberate attempt to evict tribal populations and suppress those who support their cause,” they charged.

While distancing themselves from Maoist ideology and violent methods, the parties described the actions of the Chhattisgarh administration as a serious misuse of state power and a threat to India’s democratic fabric.

