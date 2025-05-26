Top brass in action: Army, Naval and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) In a rare and striking release, a few images have emerged from the Indian Army’s war room, offering a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Operation Sindoor’, precision military strike by the Indian forces against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7.

The pictures show the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh standing shoulder-to-shoulder, while monitoring real-time updates of the operation in a high-security command centre. Another senior officer of the Army is also visible along with them.

The top brass of the Indian armed forces are seen monitoring the coordinated and multi-branch offensive against Pakistan-based terror infrastructures.

The second photo, timestamped 1:05 am, captures the exact moment Operation Sindoor was launched. General Dwivedi and the senior officer are seen intently watching live feeds from drone footage and satellite imagery, as Indian Air Force fighter jets, drones, and naval assets executed surgical strikes on nine terror targets. These targets in fact included camps used by major terror organisations operating with support from across the border in Pakistan.

According to the Army’s official account, over 140 terrorists were eliminated in the precision operation. The strikes reportedly involved the use of SCALP cruise missiles, laser-guided bombs, and armed UAVs, demonstrating the jointness and technological edge of India's armed forces.

Experts believe that the release of these photos by the Indian army is a significant development. It not only showcases the real-time involvement of India’s military leadership but also sends a strong strategic message about India’s readiness and resolve to neutralise cross-border threats from Pakistan or anywhere.

The Indian Army has also published an internal booklet on Operation Sindoor to brief its personnel about the operation’s scope, coordination, and execution — a rare move that highlights the scale and significance of the strikes.

With these images, the Indian armed forces have made a bold statement: when it comes to national security, the top brass is not just in command — they are in the war room.

