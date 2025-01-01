LeBron becomes first NBA player to compete as a teenager and over 40

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to play both as a teenager and past the age of 40 as Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-122 at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, the legendary forward contributed 23 points in the game, showcasing his continued brilliance in his 22nd season. His longevity and consistency have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. James, a four-time NBA champion and MVP, also holds the record as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

While the Lakers celebrated James’ milestone, it was Cleveland who emerged victorious, with Jarrett Allen spearheading their efforts. Allen scored 27 points and grabbed crucial rebounds to help the Cavaliers secure their eighth consecutive win. Cleveland continues to sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, further solidifying their status as championship contenders this season.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are seventh in the Western Conference and face growing pressure to find consistency as the playoff race intensifies.

In Indianapolis, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a masterclass to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a stunning comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers. Down by 19 points late in the third quarter, the Bucks rallied to a 120-112 win.

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two steals, showcasing why he remains one of the league's most impactful players. The Bucks’ resilience reaffirmed their place among the league’s elite.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominance, securing their 12th straight victory with a 113-105 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unstoppable, scoring 40 points while adding three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The Thunder remain atop the Western Conference standings and are emerging as serious contenders as the season progresses.

In Boston, the Celtics dismantled the Toronto Raptors in a commanding 125-71 victory. Jayson Tatum led the charge with 23 points and eight rebounds, as Boston handed the Raptors their 11th consecutive defeat.

Victor Wembanyama demonstrated why he is considered the NBA’s next superstar, delivering 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the San Antonio Spurs’ 122-86 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs’ dominant performance at home highlighted the immense potential of their young roster, with Wembanyama leading the charge in style.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-112 in a closely contested matchup. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the standout performer for Memphis, posting 38 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Kevin Durant fought valiantly for the Suns, contributing 29 points and 10 rebounds, but Phoenix’s struggles continued as they suffered their sixth loss in seven games.

