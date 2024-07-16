Lauren Winfield-Hill joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for WCPL

Guyana, July 16 (IANS) England's wicketkeeper-batter Lauren Winfield-Hill has signed with the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

The Amazon Warriors have also bolstered their squad by drafting several promising players, including former West Indies Under-19 captain Ashmini Munisar, off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond, uncapped all-rounder Realeanna Grimmond, left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz, and Nyia Latchman.

Additionally, Jamaican seamer Kate Wilmott will be joining the team, enhancing their bowling attack.

The Amazon Warriors announced the signing of all-rounders Chloe Tryon from South Africa and Erin Burns from Australia. These acquisitions were part of the franchise's efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the tournament.

The three WCPL franchises had largely completed their rosters through retentions and pre-signings. The defending champions, Barbados Royals, have drafted in wicketkeeper Rashada Williams and batter Trishan Holder from their squad last year. They have also added seam-bowling all-rounder Shabika Gajnabi, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, and batter Djenaba Joseph, who all previously played for the Amazon Warriors.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have made strategic additions to their squad as well, drafting Kyshona Knight, veteran spinner Anisa Mohammed, and young wicketkeeper Shunelle Sawh from their squad last year. Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with the Royals in WCPL 2023, have moved to TKR for the upcoming season.

This year's WCPL will be held in Trinidad from August 21 to 29, with all seven matches scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Squads:

Barbados Royals: Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams (wk), Trishan Holder, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser and Djenaba Joseph.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Stafanie Taylor, Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Natasha McClean, Shakera Selman, Chloe Tryon and Erin Burns, Ashmini Munisar, Sheneta Grimmond, Realeanna Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Nyia Latchmann and Kate Wilmott.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Kycia Knight (wk), Shamila Connell, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Shunelle Sawh, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton and Chedean Nation.

