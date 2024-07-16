Fall from grace: IAS Sanjeev Hans under fire as ED raids multiple premises

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi, and Pune as part of its money laundering investigation involving Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav.

Hans, a 1997 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, currently holds the position of Principal Secretary in the Bihar Energy Department, while Gulab Yadav represented the Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency from 2015 to 2020.

Sources indicated that the raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on alleged corruption charges.

The ED raids on the residence of Hans have sent shockwaves through Bihar's administrative and political spheres. The actions sparked substantial controversy, particularly due to the alleged close ties between Hans and former legislator Gulab Yadav, whose properties in Madhubani, Patna, and Pune were raided.

Hans is also the CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL). Recently, under his leadership, BSPHCL received the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award, recognising its exceptional contributions to the energy sector.

Bihar, during his tenure, has also secured the top position among the eastern states for successfully implementing all the modules of SAMAST this year.

However, amid these accomplishments, both Hans and Gulab Yadav have become embroiled in controversy. Sources in the ED have indicated discovering documents related to transfer postings during their investigations, hinting at possible improprieties.

Serious accusations, including corruption and sexual extortion, have been levelled against Hans. The investigating agency has also suggested Gulab Yadav's alleged participation in incidents involving sexual extortion.

A woman has accused both Hans and Gulab Yadav of sexual assault. She claimed that Gulab Yadav used his influence to manipulate her into compromising situations under the guise of offering her a membership in the Women's Commission back in 2016.

She also alleged that both men continued to exploit her over the years, leading to her giving birth to a child in 2018, although Gulab Yadav has denied these allegations.

The case has now moved to the high court after initially being lodged in a lower court in Danapur in 2021. These unfolding events have not only marred the reputation of senior bureaucrat Hans, but have also prompted significant scrutiny of ethics and accountability within Bihar's administrative system.

As investigations progress, both the public and authorities await additional developments to uncover the truth behind these disturbing accusations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.