Lauren Down replaces Bella James for Sri Lanka ODIs

Auckland, Feb 28 (IANS) Bella James has been sidelined for New Zealand women's ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a grade-two quadricep strain in her right leg. Her rehabilitation is expected to take three to six weeks.

Lauren Down has been called up to replace James in the ODI squad while the call on latter's availability for T20I series will be taken based on her rehabilitation.

James suffered the injury during Otago's game against Central Districts in Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, New Zealand's women's one-day competition. She made her ODI debut against Australia in Wellington last year and scored 51 runs in two games.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said he hoped James would be fit for the Sri Lanka T20Is. “We’re all gutted for Bella. She had a strong start to her international cricket career in December, so it’s a shame she doesn’t get the opportunity to back that up this series. But we’re hopeful she’ll be tracking to return for the T20s," said Sawyer.

Down is currently Auckland's third-highest scorer in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, with 280 runs in ten games at an average of 31.11. The 29-year-old was part of the Australia series and has played 35 ODIs, which Sawyer said made her a "strong replacement."

“Lauren brings plenty of experience to the group. She’s been a key contributor for the Hearts this season and we’re pleased she’ll get the opportunity to take that form into this series," Sawyers added.

The New Zealand ODI squad will assemble in Napier on Sunday ahead of their first ODI at McLean Park on March 4.

