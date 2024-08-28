In Laura Delany's absence, Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland in white-ball series against England

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Gaby Lewis will lead Ireland in the white-ball series against England in the absence of regular captain Laura Delany, who continues to miss out after an ankle injury kept her out of the recent bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Gaby returns from the injury that saw her miss a part of the ICC Women's Championship series against Sri Lanka.

“We are disappointed that Laura’s (Delany) injury is more serious than first thought, and her years of experience and leadership will be missed,” said Ciara O’Brien, National Women’s Selector.

“However, Gaby (Lewis) has led before in Laura’s absence – we’re very comfortable with her stepping in to lead for the England series and know that she will bring her impeccable high standards to the role," she said.

Ireland and England will play three ODIs which are a part of ICC Women’s Championship at Stormont, where the hosts recently completed an historic 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka. The two sides will then travel to Dublin where Clontarf will play host to an Ireland game featuring England as an opposition team for the first time since 1995.

“Following on from the series win against Sri Lanka, we are excited about the prospect of taking on the world’s number two side and look forward to a competitive series against England,” she added.

“Elsewhere, we have largely kept faith with those squads that played against Sri Lanka this month; however, Alice Tector is included in her first T20I squad and Una Raymond-Hoey returns after sustaining an injury in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. This is a young side, with an average age of less than 22 years, and we hope that all Irish cricket fans turn up and support the team,” added Ciara.

Ireland ODI squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Ireland T20I squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Schedule:

Sep 7: 1st ODI; Stormont

Sep 9: 2nd ODI; Stormont

Sep 11: 3rd ODI; Stormont

Sep 14: 1st T20I; Clontarf

Sep 15: 2nd T20I; Clontarf

