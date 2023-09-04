Late penalty takes Barca third, Girona move second

Madrid, Sep 4 (IANS) A late penalty from Robert Lewandowski secured a 2-1 victory for FC Barcelona against Osasuna in La Liga.

Lewandowski netted the winning goal after a minimal contact from Osasuna defender Alejandro Catana, who received a red card following a VAR review, reports Xinhua.

Barcelona initially led just before halftime with a header from Jules Kounde after a corner kick, although Osasuna claimed he had fouled a defender in the process. Osasuna's Chimy Avila, a second-half substitute, leveled the score with a brilliant curling shot in the 76th minute. However, Lewandowski's subsequent penalty ensured Barcelona's ascent to third place in La Liga.

On Saturday, Jude Bellingham's goal in the fifth minute of injury time allowed Real Madrid to rally for a 2-1 win against Getafe. Former Madrid player Borja Mayoral gave Getafe an early lead in the 10th minute due to a Fran Garcia error. Madrid dominated thereafter, with Joselu equalizing in the 47th minute after an extended VAR review. Madrid's efforts were repeatedly thwarted until Lucas Vazquez's shot was mishandled by Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria, allowing Bellingham to capitalize on the rebound.

Girona climbed to second place following a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas. Striker Portu, who rejoined the club recently, netted the match's sole goal in the final moments after two of Girona's goals were disallowed by VAR.

Mallorca and Athletic Club ended in a goalless draw on Sunday. While Athletic maintained more possession, Mallorca posed threats from set pieces.

Take Kubo's brace contributed to Real Sociedad's 5-3 win against Granada. Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, and an own goal added to Sociedad's tally. Although Robin Le Normand's own goal provided Granada with a glimmer of hope, subsequent goals from Lucas Boye and Bryan Zaragoza came too late for a comeback.

Willian Jose's 53rd-minute free kick was the difference as Betis edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0. Rayo had multiple opportunities to level the score.

In a match featuring Alaves against Valencia, Cenk Ozkacar inadvertently scored an own goal under pressure from Kike Garcia in the sixth minute, resulting in a 1-0 win for Alaves. Earlier, Valencia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili twice denied Kike from the penalty spot.

Cadiz triumphed 3-1 over Villarreal in a contentious match on Friday. Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza was dismissed in the 22nd minute for a head-butt, and coach Quique Setien was also shown a red card. Darwin Machis scored twice, and Chris Ramos equalized for Cadiz in the 18th minute, overturning Alexander Sorloth's goal for Villarreal eight minutes earlier.

Williot Swedberg's late goal ensured a 3-2 victory for Celta Vigo against Almeria.

The fixture between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla was postponed due to anticipated heavy rainfall in Madrid on Sunday afternoon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.