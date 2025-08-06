Laos raises public awareness to prevent human trafficking

Vientiane, Aug 6 (IANS) Laos has raised public awareness, especially among vulnerable groups, to prevent human trafficking.

Laos' Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare held a campaign to commemorate the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, aiming to strengthen joint efforts against human trafficking and promote legal employment, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The event aimed to raise public awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, a serious crime that violates human rights, inflicts physical and psychological harm on victims, and undermines families, socio-economic development, and national security.

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually on July 30 to raise awareness and promote international cooperation in ending human trafficking, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this year, Laos planned to enforce the law more strictly to combat human trafficking and intensify efforts to reduce the vulnerability of at-risk groups.

Laos recorded 46 new human trafficking cases in 2024, resulting in 95 arrests and 85 victims, including 40 girls under the age of 18.

According to a report from the Lao Ministry of Public Security, human trafficking in Laos often involves brokers and criminals using cyber scams, particularly call-centre scams, to trick Lao girls into risky and illegal situations.

In 2024, 127 people attended counseling sessions at protection centres established to assist women and children, while 104 females were reunited with their families after being lured into unsafe and illegal work. Additionally, 962 individuals at potential risk of human trafficking received both face-to-face and hotline counseling on 54 occasions.

In 2025, anti-trafficking efforts planned to focus on high-risk groups, enforce stricter laws, and reduce vulnerabilities to prevent further crimes.

The National Committee on Anti-Trafficking in Persons is collaborating with Vietnam, China, Thailand, and Cambodia to combat cross-border trafficking. Supported by international organisations and other partners, the countries have signed documents to strengthen efforts.

Anti-trafficking operations are carried out under a national plan implemented at both the central and local levels. To combat human trafficking, legislation has been strengthened, manuals published, and training sessions and seminars organised to raise awareness of the issue and ensure people remain vigilant against tricksters and scammers.

