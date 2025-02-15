Land ordinance stuck as consensus eludes political parties in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 15 (IANS) The political instability in Nepal has resurfaced with a controversial land ordinance bill getting stalled in the National Assembly.

After agreeing and disagreeing over approving six ordinances that were introduced before the winter session, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party have declared that they would not accept the land-related ordinance.

The other proposed ordinances relate to promoting good governance and public service delivery, cooperative laws, improving the economic and business environment, increasing investment, as well as amendments to laws regarding privatisation (first amendment) and fiscal responsibility (first amendment).

The high political drama in the Himalayan Kingdom has got intense as the government led by K P Sharma Oli lacks the numbers in the National Assembly to get ordinances accepted.

Nepali media reported that a meeting of the ruling coalition held at the residence of PM Oli on Saturday reached a consensus to advance five of the six ordinances that are tabled in the parliament.

"The discussions focused on the ordinances, and according to one leader present at the meeting, there was also a phone conversation with Upendra Yadav, the chair of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal. The support of the JSP-Nepal, which has three seats in the National Assembly has become crucial for the ruling coalition to pass the ordinances from the upper house," reported Nepal's leading daily Kathmandu Post.

It was in July 2024 that the outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal had made way for the new government after failing to secure the trust of the house in Nepal's House of Representatives. Both Congress and United Marxist Leninist entered into a coalition to form the next government. Oli was appointed as the 14th Prime Minister of Nepal and the fifth PM in the last five years. According to a power sharing agreement reached between both the parties, after two years, Prime Minister Oli will hand over power to Sher Bahadur Deuba until the 2027 elections.

Over the years, fragile alliances, corruption, hunger for power and the deep-rooted political instability in Nepal has also left a deep impact on the country's economy.

