Lamine Yamal signs contract extension with FC Barcelona until 2031

Barcelona, May 27 (IANS) FC Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached an agreement for the renewal of his contract which will now tie him to the Club until June 30, 2031.

The player signed his new contract on Tuesday at the Club's offices in the presence of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yusta, and the Club's sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza “Deco”, amongst others.

The Barça forward made his debut for the first team on 29 April 2023, at the age of just 15 and since then the lad from Mataró near Barcelona has exploded onto the stage that is world football with performances that are already part of FC Barcelona history.

The forward came to La Masia at the age of just seven and is still just 17 years of age. A key component of the squad that lifted the domestic treble this season: Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey and La Liga, the teenager is already considered one of the best players in the world. Lamine has already made 106 appearances for the first team and has racked up an impressive array of records in process becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup as well as being the youngest player ever to make 100 appearances for the Blaugranes.

In his so far short career with the first team Lamine has scored 25 goals and provided 34 assists. His partnership down the right with Jules Kounde is already a source of great success for Barça and his ability to find the final pass or shoot from distance makes him such a threat coming forward.

Already at 17 years of age, Lamine Yamal has played a leading part in several vital victories for the blaugranes, most notably in the four Clásico wins this season in various competitions against Real Madrid. In recent months individual accolades have arrived with Lamine claiming the Golden Boy trophy, the Kopa Trophy and being recognised at the Laureus awards.

