La Liga: Mastantuono in spotlight as Real Madrid prepare for trip to promoted Oviedo

Madrid, Aug 23 (IANS) Multiple-time champions Real Madrid play their second game of the season on Sunday night when Xabi Alonso's side visits newly-promoted Oviedo, with the Spanish coach sharing his thoughts on Argentinian teenager Franco Mastantuono. Madrid travel after a 1-0 win at home to Osasuna on Tuesday, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty.

Alonso will be hoping that another week of training will have added extra sharpness to his side's attack after just two weeks to prepare for the opener.

Alonso isn't likely to make many changes to his starting eleven, although Mastantuono has a chance of replacing Brahim Diaz, despite controversy over whether he should be allowed to play in the Madrid first team, reports Xinhua.

The 18-year-old is registered with the Real Madrid B-team, although he cost the club over 60 million euros, and gets paid a first-team salary and trains with the first team, leading some to accuse Real Madrid of improper alignment last week against Osasuna.

Nothing Alonso said in his pre-game press conference did anything to change the view that the young Argentinian is anything but a first-team player.

"I thought he played well the other day and had a good impact on the game, and as he is in our squad, he has options of playing," said Alonso, who added Mastantuono can "play in attack or as an attacking midfielder, which is what he did a lot at River Plate."

"He is training well and gets on well with his teammates. It seems he's been here longer than he has been," added the Real Madrid coach.

Another player in the headlines is Brazilian forward Rodrygo, with rumours of interest from Tottenham or Arsenal, but Alonso wasn't opening up about his departure.

"The season and my epoch here have only just started, and we've only had one game. All of the decisions about who does or doesn't play are mine. I talk to a lot of players, and I have also spoken to Rodrygo," he insisted.

Coach Xabi Alonso was content with his side's defensive performance at home to Osasuna, but will be looking for more in attack away to Oviedo this Sunday.

Oviedo got an early indication of how tough life in La Liga can be with an opening day defeat to Villarreal, and will be without suspended midfielder Albert Reina after his early red card.

