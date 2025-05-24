La Liga: Lekue, Galarreta sign contract extensions with Athletic Club

Bilbao (Spain), May 24 (IANS) Defender Inigo Lekue and midfielder Ruiz de Galarreta have signed contract extensions with La Liga club Athletic Club on Saturday.

Lekue has put pen to paper on a one-year extension, keeping him with Los Leones until June 30, 2026 while the midfielder, who has made 74 appearances in the last two seasons (39 this campaign), has signed a new deal until June 30, 2027.

The full-back, who arrived to Lezama from local youth side Danok Bat in 2012, signed his agreement at San Mames on Saturday morning alongside club president Jon Uriarte and director of football Mikel González.

With 262 official games under his belt, 53 of them played in the last two seasons, Lekue has established himself as a key player due to his ability to play in different positions on the pitch. A regular at full-back on both flanks this year, he has put some remarkable performances in this final stretch of the 2024/25 campaign.

Lekue couldn't hide his pride at being able to continue wearing the famous red and white stripes.

"For me, this renewal is everything, both professionally and personally. To continue to live this dream is spectacular," he said.

"This team's level of competitiveness this season is something I haven't experienced before. It's true that last season, we won the Copa after a 40-year wait, we took out La Gabarra and got back into Europe and it was unforgettable, but in terms of consistency, this year is the best I've seen."

Galarreta, who first joined Lezama as an 11-year-old, has been outstanding since his return to Bilbao from RCD Mallorca two seasons ago, making 74 appearances for Los Leones.

The 31-year-old has played a major role in Ernesto Valverde's system since returning to San Mames, providing balance, vision and character in midfield.

Galarreta said he was "very happy to be able to extend this dream for another two years".

"Everything I've experienced on my return home has been amazing and we're looking forward to what's to come," he continued.

"Not long ago I was playing in the second division, which is also very difficult and I valued it a lot, and next season I'll be listening to the Champions League anthem on the San Mamés pitch, something I could never have imagined."

