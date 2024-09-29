La Liga: Barcelona's unbeaten run ends with defeat to Osasuna

Navarra (Spain), Sep 29 (IANS) FC Barcelona's run of seven straight wins came to an end at El Sadar after a 4-2 defeat to Osasuna La Liga fixture. A win would have matched barca's best ever start to a league.

Two goals down after a disappointing first half, a vast improvement after the break suggested a blaugrana comeback might be on the cards. But it wasn’t to be. The home side managed to find two more goals and for the first time in La Liga 2023/24, Barca tasted a defeat.

Youngsters Sergi Dominguez, Pau Victor and Gerard Martin all started, and everything was going to plan until Ante Budimir beat Pau Cubarsi to the ball to head Osasuna into the lead on 18 minutes.

Bryan Zaragoza would be getting his own name on the scoresheet just ten minutes later. The Bayern Munich loanee broke free and skillfully tricked his way past Inaki Pena to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Pau Victor was gifted a chance on goal, and although Sergio Herrera should have been able to deal with it, he made a mess of that and Barca were back to within one goal, Barcelona FC reports.

But, Osasuna re-established their two-goal cushion from the penalty spot. Again, a goal switched the dynamic of the match and this time not in Barca’s favour. Following a tremendous last-ditch tackle from Eric Garcia and a top class save from Pena to deny Raul, Osasuna rammed the final nail in this game’s coffin with an absolute scorcher from long range by Abel Bretones, 4-1.

With just five minutes left on the clock, there was pretty much no hope of a comeback now. Yamal struck an absolute beauty in the 89th minute but it had come too late for Barca.

Defeat means Barca, who had won their opening seven league matches, missed the chance to equal their best-ever start to a campaign.

Barca will now turn their attention to the Champions League where they will host Young Boys on Tuesday, hoping to bounce back from their opening defeat against Monaco.

