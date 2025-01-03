K'taka Cong won't succeed in finishing off JD(S): HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Friday that the Congress won't succeed in 'Operation Hast' "designed to finish off" the JD (S) in Karnataka.

Addressing media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka JD(S) Chief said: "The Congress is plotting to finish off our party by trying to lure 12 or 13 MLAs. I am aware of all these conspiracies. We know what the Congress is up to. Their sins are piling up, and divine justice will eventually punish them."

Expressing confidence over his MLAs' loyalty, he said: "They are informing me of Congress' activities. We know how to safeguard our party. The JD(S) cannot be shaken or weakened by anyone."

Slamming the Congress government for its "unfulfilled" guarantee schemes, the leader said: "There's a race to announce unrealistic schemes. Look at what has happened in Himachal Pradesh after similar guarantees. Congress MLAs and ministers must question their conscience, observe what is happening in the state, and think about the direction in which you are taking Karnataka."

The Union Minister said that instead of unveiling new development initiatives, the government has announced price hikes.

Comparing the governance in the state with the previous dispensation, he said, "Earlier, price hikes were made only when necessary. Adjustments were also made to reduce prices when possible. But this government's mismanagement has placed the entire burden on the people. It has taken every problem onto itself and is making the public pay the price."

Expressing displeasure over the bus fare hike, he said: "The government has increased bus fares by 15 per cent placing a heavy burden on the people. While the public is expressing outrage, they've also grown accustomed to it. They protest for two days and then forget about it, adjusting to the higher fares. This is the reality."

He said, "This same Congress government imposed a cess on diesel and petrol. Did people protest? No, they adjusted to it. They increased stamp duty, guidance values, liquor prices, and now even milk prices are set to be hiked There’s talk of water tariffs going up next.”

Responding to questions from the media, Kumaraswamy said, "The names of Nikhil (his son) and Anita Kumaraswamy (wife) have been mentioned in the cheating case involving one Aishwarya Gowda. I know who is behind this."

"It is clear how much investigation is taking place under this government. They must reveal when the accused Aishwarya Gowda met Nikhil and Anita. They have not even seen her face," Kumaraswamy said.

