Maharashtra govt to launch drone-based vigilance to curb illegal fishing

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) The MahaYuti government in Maharashtra will soon put in place a drone-based monitoring and digital data maintenance mechanism for fishing vessels from January 9 in a serious bid to prevent illegal fishing and implement the state's Marine Fishing Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Newly appointed Minister of Fisheries Nitesh Rane said on Friday that nine drones have been made available on lease for the state's maritime district, including two units each in Raigad and Ratnagiri and one each in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Mumbai Suburban.

A control room will be established in the office of the Commissioner of Fisheries.

The minister said that the department's vessels conduct patrolling, but it is not possible for the patrol boats to inspect every boat.

"Unauthorised boats often escape, and they are difficult to catch. The drone monitoring system will be effective to curb illegal fishing," he added.

Shiv Sena legislator and former MP Nilesh Rane during the winter session, had raised the issue in the state assembly of illegal fishing and the menace of unauthorised boats in Ratnagiri and other coastal districts of the state. He urged the state government to take stern action.

According to the fisheries department office, the Fisheries Act aims to protect the interests of the state's traditional fishing community and curb illegal fishing by migrant fishermen.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Maritime Board had thought of launching drone-based monitoring to keep an eye on illegal fishing activities after traditional fishing communities from Uttan, Vasai and other coastal areas in the state had alleged that the big players were not following the annual monsoon fishing ban imposed along the coastline.

A deep sea fishing ban is imposed every year to allow fish to breed and repopulate the water. A 61-day marine fishing ban is imposed along the coastal region of the state from June 1 till July 31.

