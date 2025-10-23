Krushna Abhishek reveals his name was changed after Abhishek Bachchan’s stardom

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Stand up star Krushna Abhishek, who will be seen on the comedy special episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17”, shared an anecdote about his name to megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

During his conversation with Amitabh, Krushna went on to reveal why he changed his name from Abhishek to Krushna Abhishek.

He said: "My parents named me Abhishek after your son, as they were big fans. But when I entered films, my PR team suggested a change since Abhishek had already become a star. Being a Krishna bhakt, my dad renamed me Krushna.”

Along with Krushna, comedian-actor Sunil Grover was seen on the stage of the quiz-based reality show.

Krushna had earlier expressed how privileged he felt to learn from the veteran actor while enjoying fun moments. Taking to his Instagram handle, Krushna posted an image featuring him posing alongside Big B and Sunil.

Sharing the image, Krushna wrote, “The man who has inspired us all woh kehete hain na ki admi dekh ke seekhta hai aur aap se hi sab kutch seekha Hain. Truly privileged to share the stage with u guys had a blast shooting this episode with @amitabhbachchan do watch it this week love u @whosunilgrover Paaji enjoyed so much with u #kbc #sunilgrover #krushna @sonytvofficial.”

Last week, the comedian posted his photo with the veteran actor on his birthday. In the caption, Abhishek said the Big B has always been his favourite since childhood.

“Wishing u a very happy birthday sir @amitabhbachchan u hv always been my fav since my childhood. Pray for u to be healthy and happy always love and wishes,” wrote Krushna Abhishek.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about Big B, Amitabh recently shared a beautiful family photograph featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan along with Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.