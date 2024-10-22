Kritika Kamra: Have immense respect for the artisans who keep Chanderi craft alive

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has now ventured into the world of helping revive local arts and helping local artisan communities from Madhya Pradesh. She said that she has immense respect for the artisans who keep Chanderi craft alive.

Kritika said: "Chanderi has always been known for its exquisite handloom art, and growing up in this town, I have immense respect for the artisans who keep this craft alive.”

Together with her mother, Kritika has started a fashion initiative that empowers local artisans from her hometown of Chanderi.

She said: “Starting this initiative with my mother was a way to honor that tradition while also giving back to our community.

Kritika was visiting Chanderi where she realised the hard work of these artisans and wanted to do something to extend support to them.

“We wanted to create a platform where these talented artisans can showcase their work to the world. It's more than just a business for us—it's a way to empower our people by providing them with opportunities and a sense of pride in their craft."

Through this initiative, Kritika aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Chanderi while also supporting the local economy.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in Nagraj Manjule’s “Matka King.”

'Matka King' delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai.

The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta'.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron', which was released in 2018. She also has 'For Your Eyes Only' with Prateek Gandhi.

