Kotturpuram double murder: Chennai Police probe drug links of accused

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Police have launched an investigation into the drug network of ‘Sukku Kappi’ Suresh, the prime accused in the Kotturpuram double murder case, along with his associates.

The case pertains to the brutal murder of two history sheeters, Arun Kumar (25) and his associate, Padappai Suresh (25), who were hacked to death late on Sunday night (March 16).

On Tuesday, the police arrested five individuals and detained two minors in connection with the killings. The arrested suspects have been identified as M. Suresh alias ‘Sukku Kappi’ Suresh (26) from Chengalpattu, V. Karan (21) from Kotturpuram, P. Rasukutty (19) from Vadapalani, A. Shanmugam (20) from Adambakkam and P. Jeevan (19) from Red Hills In addition. Two minor boys have been detained for questioning by the Kotturpuram Police.

According to police sources, the feud between Arun Kumar and Suresh escalated over the latter’s involvement in drug peddling, particularly his alleged use of minors for the trade.

Tensions between the two had been brewing for some time, culminating in the fatal attack. Adding to the conflict, Arun Kumar had strongly suspected Suresh’s role in the 2022 murder of his lover, Shahinshah, a widow and mother of two, who was strangled to death in her home in Kelambakkam. Arun had vowed revenge for her murder, prompting Suresh to strike first.

Greater Chennai Police officials have intensified their probe into Suresh’s alleged drug network. This follows large-scale methamphetamine seizures in the city and a broader crackdown on organised drug syndicates.

After M. Arun took charge as Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, law enforcement has taken stringent action against criminal gangs and narcotics rackets. In November 2024, the Chennai Police arrested Philip, a Nigerian national believed to be the mastermind behind a cartel smuggling methamphetamine into Tamil Nadu. So far, 12 individuals have been arrested in this case.

Police sources revealed that Philip admitted to orchestrating methamphetamine imports from Nigeria via air and courier services. Investigations have exposed a well-established smuggling route, with methamphetamine being trafficked from Manipur -- where it costs between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram -- to Chennai, where it fetches up to Rs 7 lakh per kg. In the international market, particularly in Sri Lanka and Australia, prices surge to several crores.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sources, methamphetamine enters India through the India-Myanmar border near Moreh, Manipur, before being transported to Tamil Nadu.

The drugs are then concealed in vehicles and moved to coastal towns like Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, and Nagapattinam. From there, local fishing boats transfer the contraband mid-sea to Sri Lanka.

Investigators have uncovered strong links between Moreh and Chennai’s Red Hills area, exposing the extensive drug syndicate operating in the region. As part of the investigation, Chennai Police are now examining whether ‘Sukku Kappi’ Suresh and his associates were directly involved in the broader drug network.

The fact that two minors have been detained raises concerns about his involvement in recruiting young boys for drug peddling. Given that Arun Kumar and his brother Arjunan had confronted Suresh over his illegal activities with minors, the police are now digging deeper into Suresh’s operations to uncover the full extent of his criminal network.

