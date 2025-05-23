Kota student suicide case: Supreme Court questions delay in FIR, seeks accountability

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court has criticised the Kota Police for failing to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the suicide case of a NEET aspirant in the Rajasthan city.

The apex court emphasised that mere submission of an inquiry report, while ignoring the guidelines of the 'Amit Kumar case', amounts to delayed justice and evasion of responsibility.

A bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan summoned the concerned police officials and questioned why the FIR had not been filed even after significant time had elapsed.

The court expressed deep concern over the rising number of student suicides and underlined the need for a prompt and impartial investigation in such sensitive matters.

The bench had earlier raised similar concerns in its orders dated May 6 and May 13, 2025, citing delays in the IIT Kharagpur case and the ongoing Kota case. The judges remarked that such delays not only undermine justice but also erode institutional accountability.

Appearing on behalf of the Rajasthan government, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Shiv Mangal Sharma informed the court that an inquiry report had already been submitted by the Kota Police, and now an FIR would also be filed.

He further stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate student suicides and unnatural deaths across the state.

"I appear before this Honourable Court with complete responsibility and assure that the investigation will reach its logical conclusion in accordance with the law," said Sharma.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the coaching institute, argued that the student had left the institute in November 2024 and was residing in Kota with her parents at the time of the incident. He also mentioned that the Rajasthan High Court is monitoring the case.

However, the Supreme Court stated that it will continue its oversight on the matter independently.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 14, 2025. Notably, 14 student suicides have already been reported in Kota in 2025, following 17 cases in 2024, highlighting an alarming trend and raising urgent questions about mental health support in Kota.

