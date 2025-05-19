Who is Sai Dhansika? Meet the Actress Reportedly Tying the Knot with Vishal

Sai Dhanshika, born on November 20, 1989, in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the film Thirudi and gained recognition for her performances in movies like Peranmai (2009), Aravaan (2012), Paradesi (2013), and Kabali (2016), where she played the role of Rajinikanth's daughter.

Dhanshika's portrayal of Paradesi earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress—Tamil. She has also appeared in other films such as Solo (2017), Kaathadi (2018), and Laabam (2021).

In her personal life, Dhanshika is known to keep a low profile. Recent reports suggest that Dhanshika is on the verge of marrying Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, also known as Vishal. The couple reportedly met a few months ago, and their relationship has since grown stronger.

Vishal is expected to tie the knot with Dhanshika in August 2025, having previously stated that he would marry after completing the Nadigar Sangam building, a project he has been involved with for nine years. An engagement announcement is anticipated soon, possibly during the promotional event of Dhanshika's upcoming movie Yogi Da, where Vishal is expected to appear as the chief guest.

While neither Dhanshika nor Vishal has officially confirmed the news, fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting an announcement. The potential union of these two influential actors in Tamil cinema has generated significant buzz and excitement.