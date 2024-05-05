Vijay Varma Congratulates GF Tamannaah on 'Aranmanai 4' Success

Vijay Varma, actor and boyfriend of Tamannaah Bhatia, celebrated the success of her recently released horror comedy film "Aranmanai 4." On social media, Varma shared a news article about the film's box office performance and congratulated Bhatia.

"Congratulations on the fabulous response @tamannaahspeaks! Keep killing it #Aranmanai4," Varma wrote on Instagram."

Aranmanai 4" was released on 3rd May 2024. The movie features an ensemble cast led by Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in the principal roles. A sequel to 2021's "Aranmanai 3," the horror comedy receives positive reviews, especially praising the performances of Tamannaah and Raashi Khanna.

The film also features Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh. Produced by actor-politician Khushbu Sundar under Avni Cinemax, the music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha.

Bhatia will next star in the thriller "Odela-2," a sequel to 2022's "Odela Railway Station." The film, directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu, also features Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, and others.

Meanwhile, Varma recently appeared in Netflix's "Murder Mubarak" with Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and others. His upcoming project is "Ul Jalool Ishq," funded by designer Manish Malhotra and co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah.