Rajinikanth's Coolie: Overseas Rights Sold for Whopping Rs.80 Crores?

Superstar Rajnikanth's Coolie is the most anticipated film in the country. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is South India's much-awaited movie that's due to release during the Independence Day weekend on August 14th, 2025.

While Coolie faces a formidable opponent in War 2, the teaser glimpse released on Jr. NTR's birthday suggests that the former is undoubtedly leading this battle. Not just Rajinkanth, Coolie boasts of a stellar star cast.

From Nagarjuna Akkineni to Upendra, Coolie has an impressive cast, and it is expected to generate substantial revenue on its opening day at the box office. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie aims to become the first Tamil film to achieve a collection of Rs. 1000 crores.

It's a humongous task, and even though Rajinikanth has the capacity to pull in big crowds, it won't be an effortless task for the movie to amass collections across the country without impressing the Hindi audiences. This is where Coolie has to work big time, and even if War 2 bombs in the worst case, Coolie will still have to impress with its promotional content to make a decent start at the box office.

Rumors have surfaced regarding Coolie's overseas rights, and the quoted numbers appear quite promising. According to speculations, Coolie's overseas rights are being discussed as being sold for a whopping Rs. 80 crore, and if this ends up happening, it will be the highest for any Tamil film ever.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's combination is enough to pique moviegoers' interest in this film, and the movie's final revenue will rely on word-of-mouth during its first weekend. All in all, it will be fascinating to see how Coolie performs at the international box office.