Bharateeyudu 2 in OTT? Amidst it's disaster talk!

Bharateeyudu 2 (Indian 2) is to be released in OTT as plans have changed. Bharateeyudu was a super hit movie released in 1996, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan. Its sequel, Bharateeyudu 2, was released in the theatres on July 12. It received a disaster talk with a poor screenplay and story.

Netflix bought this sequel movie starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh for a considerable amount. Reports say Netflix paid a vast amount to get the rights for this film in the history of Kollywood. The movie was initially scheduled for its OTT release on September 12, but Netflix agreed to release it in OTT after two months of the theatre run.

But the movie became a disaster, collecting only Rs 70 crores, even with a heavy budget, which made producers face losses. The film was already removed from many theatres as audiences decided to watch it on OTT.

So Netflix is planning to release the movie on OTT just one month after its release. Netflix is having talks with the team, and the reports say that its OTT release can be on August 2. The official announcement is yet to be made!

