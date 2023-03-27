Kolkata man held for sacrificing neighbour's minor daughter

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) A man has been arrested for killing his neighbour's minor daughter as a "human sacrifice" for getting his own child.

The seven-year old girl's body was recovered from the residence of the accused at Tiljala in South Kolkata on late Sunday night following which he was arrested. The body, stuffed inside a jute sack, bore several fatal injury marks, including on her head.

Aloke Kumar, hailing from Bihar, used to stay in Kolkata to earn his livelihood. During interrogation, Kumar confessed to having sacrificed the child on the direction of a 'tantrik', who told him that the sacrifice of a minor girl will get him a child.

"The tantrik is also based out of Bihar and a team of our officials will on Monday leave for Bihar to track and arrest him," said a senior official of the city police.

The accused had confessed to police that his wife had suffered three miscarriages following which he contacted the tantrik who advised him to adopt the minor girl sacrifice route.

According to the girl's parents, she was sent to dump the garbage at the nearby garbage- bin on Sunday morning and since then she went missing. The police were informed and the cops doubted that the girl or her body might have been hidden in one of the adjacent residences.

A search operation was launched in all the residences in the locality and finally the body was recovered from Aloke Kumar house late Sunday night. The accused was arrested thereafter.

The local people got agitated over the development and staged a protest in front of the local Tiljala Police Station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

The police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

