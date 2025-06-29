Kolkata law college rape: Bengal LoP stresses on parallel mass movement

Kolkata, June 29 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, stressed a parallel mass movement along with those organised by the individual opposition political parties over the rape of a law student within her college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata on June 25.

The LoP also stressed that the parallel mass movement should be exactly on the same lines of protest that happened after the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year. Common people, successful personalities from different professions, celebrities and representatives from the civil society had participated in that protest.

“It is not the time to sit at home. There had been several instances of ghastly assaults on women during the current Trinamool Congress regime. It is time now for a massive and all-round movement on the issue involving people from all walks of society,” Adhikari said while participating in a rally christened ‘Kanya Suraksha Yatra’ (Girl Safety March) in South Kolkata on Sunday.

“Such ‘Kanya Suraksha Yatra’ will continue throughout the state in the coming days. The state BJP will conduct a massive protest in the entire Kasba area on July 2,” said the BJP leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari also accused the Kolkata Police Commission Manoj Kumar Verma of personally ensuring that the victim of the law college rape and her parents were kept incommunicado so that they were unable to speak to others on this issue.

“I want to ask the city police commissioner about the secret location where the victim and her parents have been kept. He should allow them to speak to others,” the LoP said.

He also gave a call for a “march to the state secretariat’ on August 9, which marks the completion of one year of the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy. “I will soon speak to the parents of the R.G. Kar victim and request them to give the call for the ‘march to secretariat’ agitation,” Adhikari said.

