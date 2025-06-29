Padma Shri recipient, Manipuri classical dancer Suryamukhi Devi passes away

Imphal, June 29 (IANS) Renowned Manipuri classical dancer and Padma Shri recipient Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi breathed her last after a prolonged illness on Sunday at her residence at Keishampat in Imphal West district.

She was 85 and a bachelor. Suryamukhi Devi was one of the 113 recipients of the Padma Shri this year. The official award ceremony was held on May 27, 2025, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. However, she was unable to attend the ceremony due to ill health.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh had formally handed over the Padma Shri Award and citation to Suryamukhi Devi at her residence in Imphal.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar on Saturday handed over the Padma Shri citation and mementoes at her residence.

Born and brought up at Keisampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West district, Suryamukhi Devi recently told the media that it was due to the influence of her family members, local elders that her passion for classical dance began.

Youngest among three siblings, at a very early stage of her life, joined the Aryan Theatre as a child artist. She was one of the six Manipuri cultural delegates who represented the country and performed the Manipuri Cultural dance in the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1954.

Subsequently, Devi performed in China, Japan, South Korea and many other countries.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condoled the death. In a post on the X handle, he said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Smt. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, a towering figure in Manipuri classical dance. With her passing, we have lost a priceless jewel of Manipur’s cultural landscape. Her graceful artistry and dedication to preserving our cultural heritage will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the cultural fraternity. May her soul rest in peace.”

Born in 1940 in Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Imphal, she began her artistic journey under the tutelage of revered Gurus, including Padma Meishnam Amubi.

She later joined the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) and emerged as a vital force in promoting Manipuri dance both nationally and globally.

With a career spanning over five decades, Suryamukhi Devi has profoundly enriched Manipuri dance through classical forms such as Raas Leela, Lai Haraoba, and tribal folk traditions.

