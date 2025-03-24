KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty blessed with baby girl

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl as confirmed by the wicket-keeper batter through social media on Monday.

Rahul had missed his side Delhi Capitals’ opening game due to the birth of his child, whose name was not revealed by the power couple. Rahul and Athiya ties the knot in January, 2023 and had confirmed the pregnancy in November, 2024.

The Delhi side, who are currently playing their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) right now took to social media to post the ‘best mid-match update ever.’

Rahul joined the DC set-up in the run-up to their opening game in Visakhapatnam but received special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise LSG at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

KL Rahul’s national team Suryakumar Yadav also gave his wishes to the happy couple by posting ‘congratulations’ under the post by Rahul.

The wicketkeeper was bought for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL Mega Auctions after his departure from Lucknow and will be hoping to strive in the shortest format after having successfully regained his spot in the ODI and Test set up of the national team.

KL was an instrumental part of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy winning campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter Rahul was reliable behind the stumps and a clutch performer in his role as finisher with the bat. From four innings, he finished unbeaten on three occasions. He was particularly crucial during India's chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring unbeaten 42* and 34* against Australia and New Zealand in the semis and finals respectively.

