KIPG 2025: Star-studded line-up at para badminton inspires crowd

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Day 1 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 (KIPG 2025) began with the para-badminton action at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

With 2024 Paralympics heroes Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramdass, and Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar in action on Thursday, there was a buzz in the air for the start of sporting action at the stadium. Nagar began the proceedings of the day in the Preliminary stages, earning an easy qualification in the quarter-final with a win in straight games against Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu.

Nitesh entered the field of play with much fanfare, garnering attention from the present fans and the media who gathered in numbers to witness the star performer in action. The Haryana athlete, too, continued his dominant form against Hemant Kumar Thakur, getting a solid 2-0 win to proceed further in the tournament.

Speaking on the importance of the Khelo India Para Games 2025, Nitesh said, "My participation at this tournament is mainly to contribute to the sport that has always given me a lot of things, not just with success, but also to grow my confidence even in the profiles outside sport."

With 69 matches in the day, the badminton action kept the sporting action going throughout the day, enthralling the fans. After the Opening Ceremony, the action resumed at the Gymnastics Hall at IG Stadium, and saw the 2024 Paralympics bronze medalist Manisha in action against Vaishali Nilesh Patel in the quarterfinal match. The para shuttler, too, went on to attain a dominating win to ensure smooth sailing for the top contenders on the first day of KIPG 2025.

In the Round of 16 matches, Krishna Nagar secured a dominant victory over Bonta Goutham Narasimhudu with a 21-9, 21-15 win in the MS SH 6 category. In MS SL 3, Manoj Sarkar triumphed over Bittu Kumar 21-11, 21-4, while Nitesh Kumar outplayed Hemant Kumar Thakur 21-6, 21-11 to advance further. Meanwhile, in the WS SU 5 quarterfinal, Manisha Ramdass delivered a commanding performance, defeating Vaishali Nilesh Patel 21-6, 21-5.

