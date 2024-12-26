Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Tiger Shroff comes on board as co-brand ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has brought on board Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff as the Co-Brand Ambassador for the upcoming Kho-Kho World Cup 2025, which is set to take place in New Delhi from January 13 to 19.

"The Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI) is thrilled to announce that Bollywood’s young superstar Tiger Shroff has joined Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup. This historic tournament will showcase the essence of India’s cherished sport to a global audience," the association announced in a press release on Thursday.

A staunch advocate of fitness, Tiger Shroff on the occasion emphasised the role of sports in cultivating a healthy lifestyle.

“fitness should be the ultimate goal in anyone’s life, and sports are the greatest means to achieve that. Kho-Kho is a perfect blend of fitness, strategy, and spirit, and I hope to inspire people to embrace it,” he stressed.

He highlighted the role of traditional sports in helping maintain fitness in rural India.

“Kho-Kho is not just a game; it is an emotion that resonates deeply with India’s soil,” Tiger said. Highlighting the key aspects of the game, he added, “From its roots in our culture to becoming a global sensation, this sport exemplifies strength, agility, and speed. I am thrilled to represent Kho-Kho on such a prestigious stage and promote its rich legacy worldwide.”

The Kho-Kho World Cup is set to witness an intense week-long competition with 21 men’s and 20 women’s teams from 24 nations. This grand event is poised to redefine India’s cultural footprint in the realm of sports. Taking place in the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the tournament aims to offer an equal platform for both men and women, showcasing the spirit of inclusivity and excellence.

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed gratitude for Tiger Shroff’s association. “Tiger embodies the core values of Kho-Kho: strength, perseverance, and passion. We are honoured to have him join us on this journey. His enthusiasm and reach will elevate the sport’s profile and bring it closer to the hearts of millions.”

With Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff as brand ambassadors, the Kho-Kho World Cup promises to be a monumental event, celebrating India’s heritage while captivating a global audience. The World Cup also has support from Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Abhinav Bindra.

