Kerala woman jumps in front of speeding train with two kids

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 28 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a woman in Kerala's Kottayam and two of her girl children committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train near their home at the district's Ettumanoor area early on Friday, officials said.

The incident, which occurred around 5.30 a.m., came to light after the loco pilot of the Nilambur bound Kottayam–Nilambur Express alerted the local railway authorities and the police.

The loco pilot said that saw three people on the tracks and sounded the horn several times but they did not move away.

A police team arrived at the spot and identified the deceased by visuals from a nearby CCTV.

The dead were Shiny, 43, and her daughters Aleena, 11, and Evana, 10.

Shiny, a nurse by profession, was in the midst of proceedings for divorce with her husband Noby, when she took the extreme step.

She has a son who is studying in a Sports School in Ernakulam.

Ever since the divorce proceedings began, Shiny and the children had been staying at her parents' home near here.

After the identification, the police team came to her home and informed her family about the tragic news.

Shiny and her two children got up early in the morning and said they were going to the Church for the morning mass, but they ended up before the speeding train.

Shiny was searching for a job and despite a few attempts, failed to get a position and that was said to be another reason for ending her and her daughters' lives.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

