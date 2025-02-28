Gujarat Minister reviews road projects in Botad, over 2,900 roads inspected

Gandhinagar, Feb 28 (IANS) Gujarat's Minister of State for Roads and Building, Jagdish Vishwakarma, said on Friday that key road projects in Botad district - including the Botad-Turkha-Rangpar Road and the Kariyani-Lakhiyani-Rohishala Road - have been executed as per tender guidelines.

Addressing concerns over road quality, the minister assured that stringent testing is conducted at the Gujarat Engineering Research Institute (GERI) laboratories to assess the quality of construction materials used in roads, bridges, and buildings.

“The government is taking strict action wherever substandard work is detected. Between April and October 2023, state authorities inspected 2,573 road projects across Gujarat,” he said.

He added that during these inspections, officials found serious lapses - including damaged road surfaces, inadequate thickness, and poor-quality materials.

“As a result, 50 road projects failed quality tests, prompting an inquiry against engineers and officials responsible. In total, 2,949 road projects were inspected in the financial year 2023-24 as part of the government’s quality enforcement drive,” he said.

He said that a special inspection drive was launched to assess ongoing road construction, adding that the findings were alarming - out of 89 under-construction projects, multiple violations were discovered, leading to strict action against those responsible.

Minister Vishwakarma further stated that major infrastructure projects such as ring roads, four-lane, and six-lane highways are approved based on detailed traffic analysis reports.

“These reports take into account vehicle density, heavy-load transport, and road usage patterns before finalising project plans,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that over the past 12 years, 1,929.55 kilometers of new roads have been sanctioned in Botad district alone.

He said that since 2013, 472 new road projects were approved, of which 363 have been completed.

Additionally, four new bridges have been built in the region, significantly improving connectivity and ease of transportation for residents.

As of recent data, the total road length in Gujarat stands at approximately 1,04,564 kilometers, covering national highways, state highways, and rural roads. The National Highways (NH) network in the state extends to about 6,851 kilometers, ensuring connectivity between major cities and neighboring states.

Additionally, Gujarat has 19,762 kilometers of State Highways (SH), which serve as key arterial roads linking districts and towns. The state also boasts a vast network of panchayat roads and rural roads, collectively covering over 78,000 kilometers, which play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity to remote areas.

Over the past decade, Gujarat has significantly expanded its road infrastructure under various government initiatives, including the construction of four-lane and six-lane expressways, ring roads, and flyovers.

Major projects, such as the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, have improved intra-state connectivity and reduced travel time.

Furthermore, under the Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects, Gujarat has seen major investments in coastal roads and port connectivity, enhancing trade and logistics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.