Kerala IAS, IPS officers barred from accepting private awards without permission

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 (IANS) Kerala Chief Secretary V.P. Joy has issued an order directing all IAS and IPS officials in the state not to accept awards from private organisations or individuals without getting prior permission from the state government.

The order says that from now on, all such officials will have to apply through the General Administration Department for the sanction.

If any official fails to follow the procedures, strict action will be taken against them, the order said.

The directive comes after a section of the Kerala Police officials registered a strong protest on an IAS official getting an award from a private organisation for effective management of the devotees at a prominent temple in the state.

It is common in the state, especially among clubs and organisations, especially in the private sector to give away awards to those who occupy high posts, especially in the government, not to mention political personalities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.