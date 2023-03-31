Hooda seeks Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat loss

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday demanded Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat farmers for their crop damaged due to unseasonal rains.

"Despite the announcement by the government, neither 'girdwari' (harvest inspection) is done properly nor farmers have been given compensation. Farmers' complaints are coming from all over the state that the government is showing less damage in comparison to the actual damage," he said.

"In many places, 60 to 80 per cent damage has been caused to the crops, whereas in girdwari, it is being shown only 20-25 per cent," Hooda claimed.

The farmers are also facing problems in uploading the crop loss information as both the online portal and the toll-free number are not working. "In such a situation, the government should compensate the loss of farmers by giving bonus."

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda said over one lakh farmers in 5,000 villages have complained of crop loss in more than 6 lakh acres.

He said the arrival of wheat has started in procurement centres and asked the government to make adequate arrangement for management of procured grains.

"With the commencement of government procurement, the arrival will increase further. That's why the government should chalk out all arrangements so that the farmers do not face any problem," he added.

