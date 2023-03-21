Kerala: High-level police team to probe complaint against Swapna Suresh, Vijesh Pillai

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Tuesday formed a high-level team to probe into the allegations levelled against gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Vijesh Pillai.

The complaint has been lodged by a CPI(M) party worker in Kannur.

Led by SP of Police Hemalatha, the team also has cyber experts.

Early this month, Swapna had claimed that Vijesh Pillai had approached her in Bengaluru -- where she currently resides --, and offered her Rs 30 crore besides a safe passage to Malaysia to withdraw her case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Pillai had warned that if she turned down the offer, CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan who was very angry, might even eliminate her, she had alleged.

While Swapna filed a case against Pillai in Bengaluru, a local level CPI(M) party leader at Taliparamba filed a case against her and Pillai stating that they were in unison to create trouble and ruin peace through these baseless allegations.

To probe into the complaint, the Kerala Police on Tuesday finalised a high-level police team and as a first step, the team will take the statement from the party worker and then proceed further.

Pillai had filed a counter complaint against Swapna refuting her allegations.

In a related development, Govindan has sent a lawyer notice to Swapna which she welcomed saying she will never ever render an apology to Govindan and fight it out.

Both the Congress and the BJP leadership have taken potshots against Vijayan and his family who are yet to send Swapna a notice despite her accusing the "first" family of having indulged in smuggling of gold and currencies. His silence means it's an open admission of guilt, they added.

