Kerala Assembly pays rich tributes to Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (IANS) Emotions ran high on Monday when the Kerala Assembly in a fresh session paid glowing tributes to two-time former Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy, as it was the first time in the past 53 years that the Congress stalwart was absent from the floor of the House.

Chandy passed away in Bengaluru on July 18 after succumbing to throat cancer. And on Monday, unlike the 'normal' Assembly sessions that open with cat calls and protests, the House witnessed an emotionally charged session with speaker after speaker stating that they just cannot imagine that Chandy is no more.

The entire family of Chandy watched the proceedings from the visitors’ box, with tears rolling down the cheeks of many legislators.

Chandy happens to be the only legislator in Kerala who never lost an election since making his electoral debut in 1970, a record which is unlikely to be broken as none at the moment is anywhere close to him.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer opened the proceedings of the day by paying rich tributes to Chandy, saying that though the late Congress leader was not a big orator, his polite demeanor made him the most effective legislator even at the most trying times.

“He was guided by his conscience and that’s what helped him a lot. Chandy will be remembered by all,” said Shamseer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Chandy and he began their Assembly innings together in 1970, but while Chandy was always a legislator, he spent more time in politics, but outside the Assembly.

“Chandy’s void will never be filled as such was the way he worked as a legislator and also as an administrator. He was a person who can be emulated by the new generation entering politics,” said Vijayan.

Stating that Chandy always worked for the people, opposition leader V.D. Satheesan said while making a Biblical reference, “Chandy was one who was hunted and haunted the most and the very same people who did that have now said that he was a righteous person."

Along with the obituary references to Chandy, the demise of two-time Speaker and veteran Congress politician Vakkom Purushothman, who passed away last week, was also condoled following which the House was adjourned for the day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.