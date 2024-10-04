Kerala Assembly adjourns for day after paying tributes to Wayanad landslide victims

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) The Kerala Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after the Treasury and Opposition benches paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides on July 30.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: "It is the worst-ever tragedy that hit the state."

"A total of 231 lives were lost while 47 people continue to be missing. The tragedy destroyed 145 homes and washed away 183 houses. Scientific studies conducted at the four villages, which were washed away, have now declared no more habitation is possible at those places," said CM Vijayan.

He added that the loss in the tragedy amounted to Rs 1,200 crore.

"The state government has now prepared a plan for constructing two new self-contained townships in the district to which those who have lost everything will be moved. Support of the entire House is needed for this massive rehabilitation programme," said CM Vijayan.

Speaker A. N. Shamsheer said it was heartening to see the world standing behind Kerala when the disaster struck and appealed to the media to ensure that the rehabilitation efforts get due notice.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V. D. Satheesan said it’s rather unfortunate that the Centre has "failed" to even come up with temporary support and wished it will rise to the occasion to come to the aid of the state which saw one of the worst-ever disasters.

"The need of the hour from now on is any developmental infrastructure project has to be cleared after a sound environment impact assessment study as the aftereffects of climate change can never be ignored," said Satheesan.

All the leaders of the various political parties also spoke, following which the House was adjourned for the day.

