Kejriwal resorting to political stunt, claims Virendra Sachdeva; demands Delhi cabinet dissolution

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday called Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to resign a political stunt while demanding that the Delhi Chief Minister should dissolve his cabinet before the elections.

"Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign is just a political stunt by which he is trying to mislead people, as he always does," said the BJP leader, criticising the Aam Aadmi Party leader's intentions. He further added, “We demand that Kejriwal dissolve his cabinet and then call for elections.”

The BJP chief also claimed that Kejriwal’s decision was another tactic in a long line of actions intended to deceive the people of Delhi.

Responding to AAP’s claim that non-BJP governments are being targeted unfairly, Sachdeva argued that the law is acting independently. “The court has imprisoned him, and though he got bail on conditions, he cannot even enter the Chief Minister’s office. He is just seeking fake sympathy now,” he remarked.

The BJP Delhi chief declared, "The people of Delhi are fed up with his corruption and want to be rid of him." He asserted that Kejriwal's decision to resign after two days raised suspicion and taunted, “Why announce the resignation after two days? Does he want to take some extra benefits or money? Had he been sincere, he could have resigned today itself, with all the party leaders present.”

The BJP Delhi chief also expressed scepticism over whether Kejriwal would follow through with his resignation. “He does not stand by what he says. His political history is full of U-turns. He might undo his decision after two days, just as he has done many times before,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will resign from the post within two days.

He also announced that another AAP leader will be the Chief Minister till the elections conclude. He said the decision about the new Chief Minister will be taken in a few days.

