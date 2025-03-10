Kathua killings: Uproar in J&K Assembly as NC, Congress demand discussion

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) Ruckus marred the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday as ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress MLAs demanded a discussion on the killings of three civilians in the Kathua district.

The NC and Congress MLAs stood on their seats and demanded the suspension of the question hour so that a discussion on the killings of three civilians in the Kathua district was held in the House.

The MLAs alleged that the law and order situation being handled by the Central government in the union territory had worsened during the last few years.

BJP MLAs countered the NC-Congress allegations, holding that the three civilians were killed by terrorists sponsored by Pakistan. The BJP MLAs also said the Lt. Governor has ordered a detailed investigation into these killings and that the House should wait for the probe report on this unfortunate incident.

Congress MLAs brought an adjournment motion so that the question hour is suspended by the Speaker to allow a discussion on these killings.

Independent MLA Rajeshwar Singh came into the well of the House alleging that BJP activists had beaten him when he went to meet the relatives of the victims.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh made it clear on Sunday in his post on X that the three civilians of Kathua district had been killed by the terrorists.

The bodies of three civilians, including a teenager, who went missing while on their way to attend a wedding last Thursday, were found in Kathua district on Saturday.

The murdered civilians were identified as Varun Singh (15) of Dehota, his uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40).

The bodies were sighted in Ishu Nallah in the Malhar area of Kathua district by drones during a joint search operation by the J&K Police and the Indian Army on Saturday afternoon.

The victims had gone missing while traveling to a marriage ceremony in Lohai Malhar village, Billawar Tehsil, on Thursday.

They were part of a wedding procession from Dehuta village. Locals had reported sightings of some "unknown suspects" in the area earlier this week.

