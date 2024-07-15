Karnataka govt orders probe into MUDA land scam ahead of monsoon session

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case by a single-member commission headed by retired Justice of the High Court P. N. Desai, allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,

The government announcement has come ahead of the monsoon session which will begin from Monday and has asked the committee to submit its findings within six months after completing the probe.

The order said that the allegations regarding the allotment of sites have come to the government's attention and have been reported by the media.

“The decision was made under Sub-rule 1 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. The inquiry commission is empowered to investigate under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and the Code of Civil Procedure,” the government order reads.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and to handover the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The Urban Development Department and MUDA are directed to provide all documents and information to the commission and also to provide the services of technical, economic, and administrative experts,” the order reads.

It further underlines that the concerned officers attached to the Urban Development Department and MUDA must be present during the investigation and provide all documents, files, and other required materials, ensuring full cooperation.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has made an appeal to the legal fraternity to seek consent for the prosecution of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Governor T.C. Gehlot in connection with the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the tribal welfare Board.

Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi had accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being "directly involved" in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he is being targeted regarding the MUDA land case as he hails from a backward class.

“I am being targeted as I hail from the backward class. The agitation against me is political but I am capable of countering it,” the Chief Minister had said.

The MUDA controversy is primarily over the purchase, de-notification, gifting, encroachment, and awarding of alternative sites in connection with 3.16 acres of land owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

The BJP has alleged a loss of about Rs 4,000 crore to the government by alleged fraudulent allotments.

