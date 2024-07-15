4 killed in armed clashes, 42,000 displaced in Somalia: UN

Mogadishu, July 14 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 42,000 others displaced by recent armed clashes between local clans in the town of Luuq in southern Somalia, the United Nations relief agency said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Sunday that the three-day fighting that started on July 5 in the Gedo region was caused by a dispute over land ownership, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The displaced people were not only caught up in the crossfire but also were targeted in some cases due to their clan affiliation. Some of them faced secondary displacement due to fear of being directly affected," the OCHA said in its latest update released in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

The OCHA added that some calmness has been observed since July 8 as the armed clashes ceased, though tensions remain high.

It said access to the displaced population in some areas is restricted due to possible attacks from non-state armed actors, including militiamen from the conflicting parties.

The UN agency said the conflict paralysed the ongoing delivery of humanitarian services, including health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions.

Conflicts over land and revenge killings have been fueling inter-clan violence in Somalia for years, instilling widespread fear among the populace, with minimal efforts visible to mitigate the violence, leading to numerous fatalities, according to residents.

The OCHA said the burnt-down market will have a significant economic impact, as many people have lost their livelihoods and may face food insecurity.

"Initial assessment by humanitarian partners on the ground indicate that the displaced communities, especially women, children, elderly, and persons with disabilities, are facing critical conditions and urgent needs of humanitarian assistance, including temporary shelters, health services, clean water, and provision of food," the OCHA added.

