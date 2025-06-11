Karan Wahi: Celebrating with people who matter most in two countries is a feeling I cherish

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Wahi, who turned 39 on June 9, has thanked everyone for the love and wishes sent on his birthday. He added that being able to celebrate with the people who matter most to him in two different countries is something he truly cherishes.

Karan, who celebrated his birthday in Mumbai and Dubai, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture and a clip from the celebrations he had in the two cities.

“BIRTHDAY #2025 Just Grateful. Thank-you for All The LOVE & Wishes that All of u have poured me with . To Be able to celebrate with people who matter the most in two different countries is a Feeling that I cherish the most. To Another year filled with Happiness , Love and Growth #dubai #mumbai (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

Karan commenced his acting career with the 2004 television series Remix, where he portrayed the lead role of Ranveer Sisodia, the angry lover boy character, opposite Shweta Gulati.

The story of the show was based on the lives of 12th-grade students in an elite school for the kids of the rich and the famous, and scholarship students from poorer families.

After a break from fiction shows, he made a comeback in 2009 with Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari as the male lead opposite Mugdha Chaphekar. By the following year, he starred as Dr. Siddhant Modi in the medical drama series Dill Mill Gayye opposite Jennifer Winget.

The actor was also seen playing the supporting role of a fun-loving guy, Rohan the romance-drama series Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. The show was the Indian adaptation of the Pakistani television drama series Dhoop Kinare.

He was cast alongside Kritika Kamra and Mohnish Behl in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. In 2012, Wahi was paired with Chhavi Pandey to play the lead in the anthology series Teri Meri Love Stories. Karan has been the host of various red carpet events and awards shows.

After a gap of 6 years, Wahi made a comeback to television with the show Channa Mereya opposite Niyati Fatnani. He played Karan Malhotra in the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend opposite Anya Singh.

From 2023 to 2024, he appeared as Jogi opposite Maanvi Gagroo in the series Half Love Half Arranged.

