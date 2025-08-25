Kabaddi: Amravati Crushers crowned champions of Yuva Championship 2025

Vijayawada, Aug 25 (IANS) The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025, a feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, came to a fitting conclusion on Monday at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium. Amravati Crushers emerged champions after topping the Super 4 stage.

The final day began with Vizianagaram Ninjas defeating Vizag Commandos 48-31. Chekka Nagababu continued his stellar run with 27 raid points, while Nolli Theja top-scored for the Commandos with 14 points. The win briefly placed the Ninjas on top of the Super 4 table, keeping the title race alive.

However, Amravati Crushers sealed the crown in the next match by overcoming Kurnool Knights 50-37. Potla Gopi Chand led the charge with 23 points, supported by Kolamgari Rambabu’s 12. For the Knights, Pelleti Brahmareddy fought hard with 19 points, but it was not enough to deny Amravati. With this victory, the Crushers reclaimed the top spot and confirmed themselves as champions.

The Super 4 stage ended with Amravati Crushers finishing with two wins and 13 points, followed by Vizianagaram Ninjas with 12 points. Kurnool Knights managed 6 points, while Vizag Commandos finished with 5.

The tournament’s success not only crowned Amravati Crushers as champions but also highlighted several standout individual performers. The best players from this championship will now have the opportunity to earn selection for the upcoming Telugu Kabaddi League.

Top Raiders

1. Chekka Nagababu - 226 points

2. Potla Gopi Chand - 187 points

3. Nolli Theja - 142 points

4. Pelleti Brahmareddy - 133 points

5. Kolamgari Rambabu - 109 points

Top Defenders

1. Karamala Dinesh - 34 points

2. Ankalu Jampana - 33 points

3. Rayi Narendra - 33 points

4. Ram Mohan Rao - 31 points

5. Maguliri Sumanth - 26 points

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.