K’taka govt may hike Nandini milk price by Rs 3 on KMF, farmers' demand; final call by Cabinet today

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet will decide on hiking the price of Nandini milk supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday.

Sources have confirmed that while KMF and farmers’ organisations are demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre, the government has decided to increase the milk prices by just Rs 3.

Earlier, on March 5, the Karnataka government had stated that it was set to increase the price of the popular Nandini milk supplied by KMF in the state.

“We will definitely increase the price of milk. A discussion on how much to increase it by will be held with the Chief Minister,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh on the floor of the House.

Minister Venkatesh made this statement during the Question and Answer session in the Legislative Council.

"Farmers are demanding a hike of Rs 10 per litre. We will definitely increase the price of milk. The quantum of the hike will be decided after discussions with the Chief Minister,” he said.

Earlier, KMF sources had stated that despite its pressure, the state government was yet to take a final decision on increasing the price of milk.

Sources revealed that the government was in the final round of discussions with authorities and experts, as KMF continues to strongly advocate for the increase.

However, the government is proceeding cautiously, anticipating potential public backlash over the issue.

The demand for a price hike is being supported by farmers, various organisations, and the Department of Animal Husbandry. Yet, the government has not reached a final decision.

Milk federations across the state are backing the price hike.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier opposed the hike but assured KMF that a decision would be taken by the Cabinet soon.

On February 10, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade staged a protest at the KMF office in Bengaluru, demanding an increase in the milk procurement price to at least Rs 50 per litre.

They also called for an interim support price of Rs 10 per litre until the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Karnataka government revised the price of milk in the state by Rs 2 on June 25, 2024, with an additional 50 ml of milk added to each packet, which led to criticism.

The most popular blue packet of 1 litre of Nandini milk now costs Rs 44, up from Rs 42.

Speaking to mediapersons after announcing the price revision, the KMF Chairman Bheema Naik had said the decision was made to avoid losses for the KMF. The milk price per litre in Gujarat and Maharashtra is Rs 56, in Kerala it is Rs 54, while in Andhra Pradesh it is Rs 58, he said.

“Our rate is Rs 16 less compared to the other states. There will be no price hike for any of the other Nandini products,” Naik had said.

