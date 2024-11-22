K’taka BJP seeks consent to initiate criminal contempt against Siddaramaiah’s son on judiciary remarks

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has filed a petition before the Advocate General seeking permission to file a criminal contempt of court petition against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra over his remarks against the judiciary.

Yathindra stated that the judiciary and central agencies are influenced by the Central government while campaigning for the bypolls in H.D. Kote of Mysuru district. Vasanth Kumar, State BJP Legal Cell State Convenor filed the petition on Friday.

“I seek your consent under Section 15 (1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to initiate criminal proceedings against Yathindra Siddaramaiah. It is imperative to uphold the dignity and authority of the judiciary and prevent any act that could undermine public trust in this essential democratic institution,” Vasanth Kumar submitted in his prayer.

“The statement made by scandalises the judiciary by implying undue influence by the executive branch. This undermines the foundational principle of the separation of powers, which is essential for maintaining the integrity of democratic governance,” the statement says.

Vasanth Kumar said that Yathindra holds a position of public trust as a member of the Legislative Council, his statements carry significant weight and influence, amplifying their potential damage.

“The Constitution of India, under Article 19 (2), allows for reasonable restrictions on freedom of speech. Yathindra’s statements surpass these reasonable restrictions, violating constitutional standards,” it said.

On November 13, during a public event, Yathindra statements allegedly against the judiciary. In his address, he alleged that the Union government has been misusing its power by employing investigating agencies, including the ED, the CBI, and the IT.

“Courts have also reached a state where they are listening to the directives of the Central government,” the petition underlines.

