Tripura: Paramilitary forces hold bike rally to promote AIDS & drug abuse awareness

Agartala, Nov 22 (IANS) Ahead of the 60th Rising Day celebrations of the Border Security Force (BSF), a 25 km bike rally was organised on Friday to promote awareness on HIV/AIDS, drug abuse, and other social issues besides strengthening ties with villagers living along the India-Bangladesh border.

The rally was flagged off by Tripura Police chief Amitabh Ranjan in the presence of BSF’s Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purushottam Das and other senior officials at Albert Ekka Park here.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF K. Ganesh led the rally, in which more than 320 bikers from various forces, including the BSF, Tripura State Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Central Industrial Security Force, participated in the 25-km rally.

The rally covered several border villages of West Tripura and Sepahijala districts focusing on engaging with the youth and fostering better coordination with the local population for improved border management.

BSF IG Das highlighted the significance of the rally, emphasizing the border guards’ commitment to not only securing the borders curbing infiltration, cries and smuggling and keeping maximum vigil especially now due to the unrest in Bangladesh but also addressing pressing social issues in border communities.

He viewed that this initiative aims to bridge the gap between the border guards and residents while tackling challenges such as drug addiction and health awareness.

The rally holds particular importance for Tripura, a state with 856 km of international border with Bangladesh.

Director General of Tripura police Amitabh Ranjan praised the initiative of the BSF, calling it a proactive step towards addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by border communities and enhancing national security.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts to prevent anti-India groups and fundamentalist forces from exploiting vulnerabilities along the border.

The BSF, recognised as the world's largest border-guarding force, plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of Tripura's borders.

Events like these not only celebrate the BSF's legacy but also reinforce its dedication to holistic border management, the DGP said.

The BSF was established on December 1, 1965.

